Notre Dame figures to present a number of challenges to USC this weekend.

The No. 9/10-ranked Fighting Irish (4-1) are tied for 13th nationally in scoring defense (14.8 points per game) and 15th in scoring offense (41.0 PPG). Their narrowest win was by 15 points over a ranked Virginia team and their only loss was a competitive 23-17 result on the road at Georgia -- the No. 3 team in the country in the latest polls.

But when USC defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a sizes up this matchup, he hones in on some other metrics.

Notre Dame senior left tackle Liam Eichenberg is 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, junior left guard Aaron Banks is just a shade under 6-6, 325, sophomore center Jarrett Patterson is 6-4, 300, senior right guard Tommy Kraemer is 6-5, 319 and junior right tackle Robert Hainsey is 6-4, 295. All but Patterson started at least six games last season.

"Washington was pretty good too, but size-wise up front these are the biggest O-linemen I've seen in a long time. Last time I ever seen O-linemen like that was probably when I was at Wisconsin going against those type of guys in the Big Ten," Kauha'aha'a said. "They're a veteran group ... but so are we. We're a younger veteran group, so again, our guys will be up for the challenge. They're embracing it and we'll be ready to go on Saturday."