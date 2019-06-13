Scouting report: New USC commit Velltray Jefferson
USC received its third commitment from the 2021 class on Wednesday -- wide receiver Velltray Jefferson. We caught up with Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney to get his thoughts on how Jefferson projects as a wideout, whether he's more of a tight end, other positions Jefferson could play, and why the Trojans took his commitment so early.
What are your initial thoughts of him as a wide receiver?
ADAM GORNEY: "He’s a big outside wide receiver, a big target, can run all the routes. I don't think he's super explosive. But he is a kid that will fight off defensive backs to catch the ball. Once he has the ball in his hands he can make some people miss. As USC goes to more of a fast, spread offense, they're still going to need outside targets and he's one of those guys. If he moves in and plays tight end long term I wouldn't be shocked."
Jefferson's high school coach mentioned that because he's already 6-foot-4, 215 pounds as a junior, he could evolve into any number of positions. Do you see that as well?
