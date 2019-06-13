What are your initial thoughts of him as a wide receiver?

ADAM GORNEY: "He’s a big outside wide receiver, a big target, can run all the routes. I don't think he's super explosive. But he is a kid that will fight off defensive backs to catch the ball. Once he has the ball in his hands he can make some people miss. As USC goes to more of a fast, spread offense, they're still going to need outside targets and he's one of those guys. If he moves in and plays tight end long term I wouldn't be shocked."



Jefferson's high school coach mentioned that because he's already 6-foot-4, 215 pounds as a junior, he could evolve into any number of positions. Do you see that as well?