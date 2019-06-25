Scouting report: USC commit Andres Dewerk
Andres Dewerk became the third 2020 offensive lineman to commit to USC in the last week. We caught up with Los Gatos coach Mark Krail and Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney for more perspective on Dewerk as a prospect.
LOS GATOS COACH MARK KRAIL
What stands out to you about Andres that makes him an intriguing prospect for the next level?
MK: "Well, when you're 6-7 and 295, that's a good starting point, right? And we all know it takes way more than that to be a Pac-12 Division I college football player. The thing about Andres is, he's very athletic for a guy his size -- he bends well, he can get in his stance, he can get out of his stance, he moves well laterally -- so I think those are some things the coaches who came around in the spring saw and were really intrigued by. That doesn't even talk to the kind of kid that he is. He's a super great kid, great family, and I'm just super excited for him. I think it's a great opportunity. It was a choice that has kind of been a dream of his to play at USC, and here he is fulfilling that dream."
He's acknowledged that he's still a bit raw as a tackle. What are the areas you feel he needs to grow the most in still?
