What jumps out to you about Andrew Milek that you feel will translate to the next level?

JJ: "First, he has the size and strength to play already. He's a legit 6-5, 295 and repped 225 pounds 18 times during the spring. He is very smart and has the ability to play multiple spots, which will be huge early in his career."

What communication did you have with the USC staff about him, and what was your input to him before his decision?

JJ: "They came out to our showcase in the spring and visited the school another time to gather info on Andrew. Coach Drevno followed up with me just before they offered and get my thoughts on him. Plus, Andrew camped at USC, so I feel like they were very thorough in evaluating him. My input to Andrew before he camped there was, if you like it, take the offer. There are very few schools that have a situation like USC. Great academics, big time football and in a big city."

What's the biggest area he has to work on to get ready to compete in the Pac-12?

