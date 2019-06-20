What are your impressions of him thus far?

AG: "I definitely like him. He’s an athletic kid. He’s got long arms. He moves well. I think those are the things that stand out most. And then I think he’s a versatile guy. He plays right tackle in high school. He’s big, too. He’s 6-6, 300 pounds. So moving inside would not be a problem. I think he’s physical enough. He’s not a kid that knocks people around and really puts them into the ground on every play and so I think that’s something to watch moving forward. In the offense that they’re going to run, I think he’s going to be a nice fit. Because they’re not looking for maulers that are going to grind people down. They’re just looking for guys to protect the quarterback so he can get the ball out and move down the field. As I watch him more into his senior season, his ranking could be adjusted. But he’s a physical kid that can move and I think that’s what USC is looking for."

Given USC's Air Raid offense, what other traits does he possess that you think would attract the staff?