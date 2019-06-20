Scouting report: USC commit Joey Wright
**Join TrojanSports.com for the most thorough coverage and latest updates regarding everything USC football and recruiting.**
Joey Wright last week became the first 2020 offensive lineman to commit to USC. We caught up with Bishop Manogue coach Ernie Howren and Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney for more perspective on Wright as a prospect.
ADAM GORNEY
What are your impressions of him thus far?
AG: "I definitely like him. He’s an athletic kid. He’s got long arms. He moves well. I think those are the things that stand out most. And then I think he’s a versatile guy. He plays right tackle in high school. He’s big, too. He’s 6-6, 300 pounds. So moving inside would not be a problem. I think he’s physical enough. He’s not a kid that knocks people around and really puts them into the ground on every play and so I think that’s something to watch moving forward. In the offense that they’re going to run, I think he’s going to be a nice fit. Because they’re not looking for maulers that are going to grind people down. They’re just looking for guys to protect the quarterback so he can get the ball out and move down the field. As I watch him more into his senior season, his ranking could be adjusted. But he’s a physical kid that can move and I think that’s what USC is looking for."
Given USC's Air Raid offense, what other traits does he possess that you think would attract the staff?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news