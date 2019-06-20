Scouting report: USC commit Kyle Juergens
**Join TrojanSports.com for the most thorough coverage and latest updates regarding everything USC football and recruiting.**
Kyle Juergens last week became the first 2020 lineman on either side of the ball to commit to USC. Fittingly, he plays both ways. We caught up with Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney and Juergens' high school coach at St. Margaret's, Kory Minor, a standout linebacker at Notre Dame and a seventh-round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, for more perspective on Juergens as a prospect.
KORY MINOR
What stands out to you about Juergens on the field?
KM: "First off, his frame. He's 6-6, I think 265 now, and he's a lean 265 so there's weight to put on the guy. The doctors say his growth plate is still going to grow. So a guy who moves very well for a big man -- change of direction, his speed -- that really stands out for me, for sure."
He's said he can play on either side. USC is looking at him as a DT. What side do you think is his best fit?
KM: "He can play both sides. I just love him as a DE or DT. He'll have that frame for it. He runs extremely well, long arms. You don't find those too often -- he's the whole package of a player you want to have, from a physical standpoint as well as from a standpoint of just measurements and activity. He's pretty special, but I like him at DE/DT, for sure."
What's the area in which he's come the furthest in the time you've worked with him?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news