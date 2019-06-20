What stands out to you about Juergens on the field?

KM: "First off, his frame. He's 6-6, I think 265 now, and he's a lean 265 so there's weight to put on the guy. The doctors say his growth plate is still going to grow. So a guy who moves very well for a big man -- change of direction, his speed -- that really stands out for me, for sure."

He's said he can play on either side. USC is looking at him as a DT. What side do you think is his best fit?

KM: "He can play both sides. I just love him as a DE or DT. He'll have that frame for it. He runs extremely well, long arms. You don't find those too often -- he's the whole package of a player you want to have, from a physical standpoint as well as from a standpoint of just measurements and activity. He's pretty special, but I like him at DE/DT, for sure."

What's the area in which he's come the furthest in the time you've worked with him?