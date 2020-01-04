WATCH: Film breakdown and scouting report on new USC 4-star WR Gary Bryant
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Four-star wide receiver Gary Bryant gave USC's 2020 recruiting class a much-needed boost Saturday as he formally announced that he'll join the Trojans, after quietly inking his commitment during the early signing period.
Bryant had 58 catches for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns (and 138 yards and 2 TDs rushing) for Corona Centennial High School this fall, according to MaxPreps.
He is ranked the No. 9 WR and No. 62 overall prospect in this 2020 class.
Here's what Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney says about Bryant's potential at USC (see video and follow-up comments):
What makes Gary Bryant one of the top wide receivers in the country this year?
Gorney: "The first thing that stands out most is his speed. He's an electric guy with the ball in his hands. He can get down the field and beat any defensive back, which we saw for the last few seasons and also at the All-American Bowl. They're weren't many cornerbacks that can keep up with him. He's that fast, and I think that coupled with possibly using him on special teams because of that speed is really going to make him an important part of this recruiting class."
