SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Four-star wide receiver Gary Bryant gave USC's 2020 recruiting class a much-needed boost Saturday as he formally announced that he'll join the Trojans, after quietly inking his commitment during the early signing period.

Bryant had 58 catches for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns (and 138 yards and 2 TDs rushing) for Corona Centennial High School this fall, according to MaxPreps.



He is ranked the No. 9 WR and No. 62 overall prospect in this 2020 class.

Here's what Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney says about Bryant's potential at USC (see video and follow-up comments):