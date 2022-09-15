Fresno State boasts a solid roster from top to bottom and should prove to be the Trojans’ toughest test of the year so far -- yes, even more so than Stanford.

Led by veteran quarterback Jake Haener and head coach Jeff Tedford in his first year back with the program, the Bulldogs got off to a good start with an easy win over Cal Poly before falling to a feisty Oregon State squad last weekend on a final play touchdown. Coming off that narrow loss, the Bulldogs will be looking to make a statement in the Coliseum on Saturday.

After a highly impressive 2021 season, the Fresno State Bulldogs are once again primed to be one of the best Group of Five teams in the nation.

Location: Fresno, Calif.

Coach: Jeff Tedford (27-15 in four seasons at Fresno State, 2017-19 and back now in 2022; 109-72 career)

2021 record: 9-3

2022 stats

Scoring offense: 33.5 PPG (Tied for 65th nationally)

Total offense: 521.5 (T-12th)

Scoring defense: 21.0 PPG (59th)

Total defense: 357 YPG (70th)

What the Bulldogs do well:

There’s nowhere to start but with the passing offense and Jake Haener. The senior quarterback from Danville burst onto the scene with a dominant season in 2021, posting 4,096 yards and 33 touchdowns last season, along with 9 interceptions. He’s off to a solid start once again, with 737 yards and 3 touchdowns to go with no turnovers so far in two games. Haener is a gamer, pure and simple, with a great feel for the game and the clutch gene that can’t be taught. The Fresno State passing game relies on his decision-making and intermediate accuracy to move the ball, usually with considerable success. Though the offensive line struggles with consistency, the group is experienced and Haener seems to have a good feel for their ability. The team features a talented set of pass catchers for him to throw to, headlined by receivers Nikko Remigio (Cal transfer) and Jalen Cropper.

As a whole, this is an efficient passing attack that doesn’t turn the ball over much and has a penchant for coming alive when the game is on the line. The Bulldogs are also sound in the secondary, with safety Evan Williams serving as the star of the defense. The group barely allowed Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan to complete more than 50% of his passes last week, routinely making plays on the football.

What the Bulldogs don't do well:

Fresno State’s run defense struggled badly against the Beavers last week, giving up 188 yards on 32 non-QB carries. Oregon State was able to gash the Bulldogs up front with their offensive line, clearing sizable lanes for their backs. Tackling issues at the second level allowed for a lot of extra yardage, and the Beavers were able to successfully beat Fresno State on the edges with wide runs and sweeps to receivers. Despite the relative strength of the secondary, the front seven’s apparent lack of stoutness to this point is cause for concern.