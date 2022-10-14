The Pac-12 is in the midst of a three-week stretch that will provide a great deal of clarity about the conference's true contenders and power rankings.

Last week, USC delivered an impressive 30-14 win over a good Washington State team to stay undefeated while fellow unbeaten UCLA delivered a statement-making 42-32 win over Utah. This week, the No. 7-ranked Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) get their turn at the No. 20 Utes (4-2, 2-1) in Salt Lake City. And next week, as USC goes on its bye, its the Bruins on the road at Oregon in the game of the week.

Once the dust settles on all of that, we'll have a pretty good idea of how the Pac-12 race sets up for the final five weeks.

The Trojans can remain in total control of their own path, though, if they can keep it rolling Saturday on the road in what sets up as one of the top two remaining obstacles on the schedule.

The Utes, meanwhile, will be playing for their season when they host the Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium. A second conference loss would like render reigning Pac-12 champion Utah a longshot for a potential Pac-12 championship game return, but a win would totally open up the conference race.

Though UCLA did indeed appear to be the better team last Saturday, the Utes are undoubtedly one of the conference’s top teams, entirely capable of winning any week.

This will easily be USC's biggest test to date and might even prove to be its toughest matchup of the year depending on how things shake out. Utah is a 3.5-point favorite per the betting lines.

Beyond the conference implications, a win here would be huge for the Trojans' College Football Playoff hopes while a loss could stand to derail them entirely.

Those are the stakes Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Let's take a closer look at the matchup with the Utes ...