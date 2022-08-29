News More News
Scouting the opponent: Rice presents prime opportunity for Trojans

Rice quarterback Wiley Green. (AP)
Tajwar Khandaker
Staff writer

As USC fans remember too well, the Trojans have not necessarily delivered dominant performances against lower-tier opponents to open the season in recent years.

USC did win 30-7 over San Jose State in the 2021 opener, but it was a 13-7 game heading into the fourth quarter -- more of a harbinger of what was to come than anyone knew at the time.

There was no non-conference opener during the 2020 COVID-shortened season, but for what it's worth, the Trojans did find themselves down 27-14 late in the fourth quarter before a spirited rally and narrow victory over Arizona State to start that campaign.

In 2019, it was a tighter-than-expected 31-23 win over Fresno State that was still tense midway through the fourth quarter, and in 2018 the Trojans led just 19-14 entering the fourth quarter against UNLV before pulling away in the final period (43-21).

The point being, if this was still the Clay Helton era, there would be no safe assumptions for the first game Saturday vs. Rice.

But it's very much a fresh start for the program, and there's plenty of reason to think Lincoln Riley's USC debut -- 3 p.m. Saturday in the Coliseum (televised on Pac-12 Network) could go a little differently than those aforementioned openers.

To that end, let's take a closer look at the matchup with Rice ...

Rice Owls

Location: Houston, Texas

Conference: Conference USA

Coach: Mike Bloomgren (5th year, 11-31)

2021 Record: 4-8

Scoring Offense: 21.5 PPG (107th nationally)

Scoring Defense: 36.2 PPG (120th)

Total Offense: 362 YPG (97th)

Total Defense: 436.3 YPG (108th)

Rice finds itself in the unfortunate position of being one of college football’s perpetual bottom dwellers. The Owls have finished above .500 just 6 times since 2000, most recently all the way back in 2014 when they managed an 8-5 record and made their last bowl appearance.

Last season was another rough one, as the team went 4-8 after facing a rather week Conference USA schedule. Though the Owls have talent sprinkled through their roster and are riding off a nice win against Louisiana Tech to end last season, USC should be equipped to handle them with ease.

{{ article.author_name }}