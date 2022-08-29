As USC fans remember too well, the Trojans have not necessarily delivered dominant performances against lower-tier opponents to open the season in recent years.

USC did win 30-7 over San Jose State in the 2021 opener, but it was a 13-7 game heading into the fourth quarter -- more of a harbinger of what was to come than anyone knew at the time.

There was no non-conference opener during the 2020 COVID-shortened season, but for what it's worth, the Trojans did find themselves down 27-14 late in the fourth quarter before a spirited rally and narrow victory over Arizona State to start that campaign.

In 2019, it was a tighter-than-expected 31-23 win over Fresno State that was still tense midway through the fourth quarter, and in 2018 the Trojans led just 19-14 entering the fourth quarter against UNLV before pulling away in the final period (43-21).

The point being, if this was still the Clay Helton era, there would be no safe assumptions for the first game Saturday vs. Rice.

But it's very much a fresh start for the program, and there's plenty of reason to think Lincoln Riley's USC debut -- 3 p.m. Saturday in the Coliseum (televised on Pac-12 Network) could go a little differently than those aforementioned openers.

To that end, let's take a closer look at the matchup with Rice ...