Scouting the opponent: Rice presents prime opportunity for Trojans
As USC fans remember too well, the Trojans have not necessarily delivered dominant performances against lower-tier opponents to open the season in recent years.
USC did win 30-7 over San Jose State in the 2021 opener, but it was a 13-7 game heading into the fourth quarter -- more of a harbinger of what was to come than anyone knew at the time.
There was no non-conference opener during the 2020 COVID-shortened season, but for what it's worth, the Trojans did find themselves down 27-14 late in the fourth quarter before a spirited rally and narrow victory over Arizona State to start that campaign.
In 2019, it was a tighter-than-expected 31-23 win over Fresno State that was still tense midway through the fourth quarter, and in 2018 the Trojans led just 19-14 entering the fourth quarter against UNLV before pulling away in the final period (43-21).
The point being, if this was still the Clay Helton era, there would be no safe assumptions for the first game Saturday vs. Rice.
But it's very much a fresh start for the program, and there's plenty of reason to think Lincoln Riley's USC debut -- 3 p.m. Saturday in the Coliseum (televised on Pac-12 Network) could go a little differently than those aforementioned openers.
To that end, let's take a closer look at the matchup with Rice ...
Rice Owls
Location: Houston, Texas
Conference: Conference USA
Coach: Mike Bloomgren (5th year, 11-31)
2021 Record: 4-8
Scoring Offense: 21.5 PPG (107th nationally)
Scoring Defense: 36.2 PPG (120th)
Total Offense: 362 YPG (97th)
Total Defense: 436.3 YPG (108th)
Rice finds itself in the unfortunate position of being one of college football’s perpetual bottom dwellers. The Owls have finished above .500 just 6 times since 2000, most recently all the way back in 2014 when they managed an 8-5 record and made their last bowl appearance.
Last season was another rough one, as the team went 4-8 after facing a rather week Conference USA schedule. Though the Owls have talent sprinkled through their roster and are riding off a nice win against Louisiana Tech to end last season, USC should be equipped to handle them with ease.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news