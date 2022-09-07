The schedule ramps up in a hurry for No. 10-ranked USC as it goes from the non-conference tune-up against Rice to a Pac-12 road trip to Stanford this weekend.

The Trojans moved into the top 10 of the AP poll after a 66-14 romp in their opener, but the true gauge for this team comes Saturday.

The same goes for Stanford, which was picked eighth in the Pac-12's preseason poll and opened the season with a 41-10 win over Colgate.

Quarterback Tanner McKee was an efficient 22-of-27 passing for 308 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception, spreading the ball around evenly while Michael Wilson had 5 catches for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns and John Humphreys had 4 catches for 88 yards to lead the way.

Running back E.J. Smith -- son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith -- carried the ball 11 times for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns and also caught 5 passes for 37 yards.

Let's take a closer look at the Cardinal ...