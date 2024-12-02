Second-year offensive guard Amos Talalele announces transfer intentions

The transfer portal doesn't officially open for underclassmen until next Monday, but the dominoes are already tumbling for nationally and for USC.

On Monday night, second-year offensive lineman Amos Talalele became the first surprise transfer departure for the Trojans. (Quarterback Miller Moss announced his transfer intentions earlier in the day, but that move was expected).

Talalele, meanwhile, had been in competition for the right guard job, playing 20, 24 and 32 snaps, respectively, in USC's second, third and fourth games before fellow redshirt freshman Alani Noa locked down the position for the rest of the season.

Overall, Talalele logged 92 offensive snaps this season after redshirting last year. The former three-star prospect from Santa Clara has three years of eligibility remaining. He was briefly committed to Cal in high school before flipping his commitment to USC.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for everything he has done for me. Thank you Trojan Family for the last two years, I'm thankful for the opportunity and the relationships I built," Talalele posted. "With that being said, I will enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining."

Talalele would have in theory been in competition for a bigger role next season with starting left guard Emmanuel Pregnon expected to move on to the NFL.

Tobias Raymond, who got work at both tackle and guard this season, is USC's next most experienced reserve lineman, having logged 78 snaps at right tackle and 4 at left guard this season.

With more shakeup possible, plus what USC will look to add in the transfer portal, it's too early to project how the Trojans' offensive line will look in 2025.