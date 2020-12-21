TrojanSports - See Clay Helton's full coaches poll ballot

With the release of the Amway Coaches Poll, USA TODAY released the full ballots of all 61 head coaches who had votes.

USC (5-1) landed No. 19 in the coaches poll, No. 21 in the AP poll and No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings with the conclusion of its season.

Here's how USC coach Clay Helton voted in the coaches poll. Most notably, he has Oregon (No. 24) 11 spots behind the Trojans (No. 13) despite the Ducks' beating USC 31-24 in the Pac-12 championship game Friday.

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Cincinnati

7. Georgia

8. Oklahoma

9. Florida

10. Iowa State

11. Indiana

12. Coastal Carolina

13. Southern California

14. Northwestern

15. North Carolina

16. Iowa

17. Brigham Young

18. Miami (Fla.)

19. Texas

20. San Jose State

21. Oklahoma State

22. North Carolina State

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

24. Oregon

25. Colorado

