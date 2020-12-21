TrojanSports - See Clay Helton's full coaches poll ballot

See Clay Helton's full coaches poll ballot
With the release of the Amway Coaches Poll, USA TODAY released the full ballots of all 61 head coaches who had votes.
USC (5-1) landed No. 19 in the coaches poll, No. 21 in the AP poll and No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings with the conclusion of its season.
Here's how USC coach Clay Helton voted in the coaches poll. Most notably, he has Oregon (No. 24) 11 spots behind the Trojans (No. 13) despite the Ducks' beating USC 31-24 in the Pac-12 championship game Friday.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A&M
6. Cincinnati
7. Georgia
8. Oklahoma
9. Florida
10. Iowa State
11. Indiana
12. Coastal Carolina
13. Southern California
14. Northwestern
15. North Carolina
16. Iowa
17. Brigham Young
18. Miami (Fla.)
19. Texas
20. San Jose State
21. Oklahoma State
22. North Carolina State
23. Louisiana-Lafayette
24. Oregon
25. Colorado