USC's defensive performance Saturday was an interesting one to evaluate.

Yes, the Trojans lost 56-24, but 14 of those points came off a pick-6 and kickoff return and another came on a drive that started at the USC 34 following an interception.

The raw numbers were actually decent for the defense, as Oregon totaled 405 yards with just 139 on the ground (the Ducks' lowest rushing total since Sept. 21). But again, defensive and special teams touchdowns also mean less possessions for the offense.

"It was hard in the first half, I'll be honest with you, because you look at that game, I think there was 3 minutes left to go in the half and a 10-7 ballgame, and all of a sudden you go to the next clip and it's 28-17 [at halftime]," Trojans coach Clay Helton said. "I thought the defense had played good football in the first half and really put us in position to be in the lead or just slightly behind going in at halftime, but two non-offensive touchdowns [followed] so that's why you're down 11 at half.

"The second half was a little bit different story. I thought from a third-down efficiency standpoint, we just didn't get off the field on third down. I think they ended up 6 of 9, I believe, on third down and a lot of those happened in the second half to allow them to stay on the field to keep drives alive."

It was a weird game in general, as USC dominated the first quarter while taking a 10-0 lead (that could have been even bigger after settling for a field goal following an INT that set up the Trojans at the Ducks' 8-yard line). USC held Oregon to 16 yards on 12 plays in the opening quarter while sacking QB Justin Herbert twice and recording just the second interception he's thrown all season.

But the Trojans wouldn't produce another sack or turnover the rest of the game and the Ducks never punted again while scoring eight straight touchdowns (including the two non-offensive scores).

"I thought the first three drive opportunities Oregon had is what our defense can be, and if our defense plays like they did the first three drives -- I thought they were ultra-aggressive, I thought assignment-wise they were lights out and played with their hair on fire -- we can not only win an Arizona State game, we can [win] the next three and see what happens. That quality of play we need at all times," Helton said.

Meanwhile, here's how PFF College graded the Trojans and what stood out from the advanced data.

