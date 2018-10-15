Through the early part of the season, the Trojans were missing a key weapon from their aerial attack.

He was out there, but each week it seemed to just not entirely come together for junior wide receiver Michael Pittman -- whether due to his his still-developing chemistry with new quarterback JT Daniels, a sore shoulder he says has progressively improved this fall, plain missed opportunities or being ruled just a hair out of bounds on a nice back-of-the-end zone catch against Washington State.

He had made some nice plays, but he hadn't yet totaled more than 4 catches oor 72 yards in any of the first five games, and the potential for more was always apparent.

For that matter, the talent has always been apparent. This is, after all, the guy who had 7 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown in the Pac-12 championship game last year.

And that was the version of Pittman who found himself involved in most of USC's offensive highlights Saturday, as he collected 5 catches for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns -- all in the first half -- during the Trojans' 31-20 win over previously-unbeaten Colorado.