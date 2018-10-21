See how the Trojans reacted to 41-28 loss at Utah
See what the USC coaches and players had to say after a deflating 41-28 loss at Utah in which the Trojans were outgained 541-205 yards.
Plain and simple, this was an incredibly underwhelming performance for the Trojans in a pivotal Pac-12 South game.
We have all the postgame reaction:
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news