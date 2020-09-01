 TrojanSports - See what USC's targets are posting as communication opens for 2022 recruits
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-01 19:15:59 -0500') }} football Edit

See what USC's targets are posting as communication opens for 2022 recruits

Five-star cornerback Domani Jackson is USC's top recruiting priority in the 2022 class.
Five-star cornerback Domani Jackson is USC's top recruiting priority in the 2022 class. (Andrew Aguilar/TrojanSports.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

September 1 is the day college programs can start initiating contact with 2022 prospects. To this point, prospects could initiate contact with a coach and communication has already been ongoing in that way, but this is when the recruiting cycle begins in earnest for the high school juniors.

Here's a roundup of what USC's top 2022 targets have posted on social media today:

5-star CB Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS)

4-star LB commit Junior Tuihalamaka (Bishop Alemany HS)

4-star DE Gracen Halton (San Diego)

3-star QB Devin Brown (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

4-star TE Donovan Green (Dickinson, Texas)

4-star OT Aliou Bah (Memphis, Tenn.)

4-star DE Mykel Williams (Columbus, Ga.)

3-star OG Dylan Lopez (Rancho Verde HS)

4-star ATH (S) Larry Turner-Gooden (St. Bernard HS)

4-star QB Nicco Marchiol (Chandler, Ariz.)

4-star APB Raleek Brown (Mater Dei HS)

4-star DE Dani Dennis-Sutton (Owings Mills, Md.)

4-star ATH Fabian Ross (Las Vegas, Nev.)

3-star CB Jaden Mickey (Corona Centennial HS)

4-star DT Dejon Roney (Etiwanda HS)

2022 3-star OT Gavin Broscious (Surprise, Ariz.)

4-star DE Nate Burrell (St. John Bosco HS)

4-star S Kamari Wilson (Fort Pierce, Fla.)

3-star ATH Trejon Williams (Portland, Ore.)

