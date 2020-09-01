TrojanSports - See what USC's targets are posting as communication opens for 2022 recruits

See what USC's targets are posting as communication opens for 2022 recruits
September 1 is the day college programs can start initiating contact with 2022 prospects. To this point, prospects could initiate contact with a coach and communication has already been ongoing in that way, but this is when the recruiting cycle begins in earnest for the high school juniors.
Here's a roundup of what USC's top 2022 targets have posted on social media today:
Class of 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣. It's your time now.#FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/FW1K95W2Pf— USC Football (@USC_FB) September 1, 2020
5-star CB Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS)
.....✌🏽(fight on) pic.twitter.com/HhzhS79KXO— domanijackson (@domanijackson1) September 1, 2020
4-star LB commit Junior Tuihalamaka (Bishop Alemany HS)
Fight On!✌️❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/weZeJ5niis— Niuafe Junior Tuihalamaka (@JuniorNiuafe) September 1, 2020
4-star DE Gracen Halton (San Diego)
#Fighton ✌🏾 @USC_FB pic.twitter.com/OWATdzzn8B— Gracen Halton (@GracenHalton1) September 1, 2020
3-star QB Devin Brown (Queen Creek, Ariz.)
Surreal morning! I’m so extremely pumped and honored to be offered a football scholarship from @USC_FB Thank you to @USCCoachHelton @CoachHarrellUSC and @CoachDoege for this amazing opportunity! @JGermaine7 @TSchureman @QC_football @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/kX4IhRlEc9— Devin Brown (@dbrownqb33) September 1, 2020
4-star TE Donovan Green (Dickinson, Texas)
Thanks to @USC_FB #FightOn pic.twitter.com/9M9bzoXrK8— Donovan Green ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@Donovangreen23) September 1, 2020
4-star OT Aliou Bah (Memphis, Tenn.)
#FightOn ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/fg9UXr62eF— LouiV⚡️ (@louivaton0) September 1, 2020
4-star DE Mykel Williams (Columbus, Ga.)
USC ✌🏾@Coach_Sooto pic.twitter.com/0QGpWscf2X— Mykel Williams (@MykelW_50) September 1, 2020
3-star OG Dylan Lopez (Rancho Verde HS)
@USC_FB @CoachDrev @CoachV_USC @USCCoachHelton #FightOn ✌🏾❤️ 💛 pic.twitter.com/Pvvt14tvv5— dylan lopez (@dy1lopez) September 1, 2020
@USC_FB . 🤩✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/RDobiXAHOy— dylan lopez (@dy1lopez) September 1, 2020
4-star ATH (S) Larry Turner-Gooden (St. Bernard HS)
@USC_FB pic.twitter.com/JAjojZ1wNm— LTG ++ LARRY TURNER GOODEN (@freshboylarry3) September 1, 2020
4-star QB Nicco Marchiol (Chandler, Ariz.)
🥵 #FightOn ✌️ @CoachHarrellUSC pic.twitter.com/5oEfIWVxpd— Nicco Marchiol (@MarchiolNicco) September 1, 2020
4-star APB Raleek Brown (Mater Dei HS)
4-star DE Dani Dennis-Sutton (Owings Mills, Md.)
I am blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University of Southern California #GoTrojans #WestCoast @Coach_Sooto @McDCoachSule 🔴⚔️🟡 pic.twitter.com/Mwca6ezepP— Dani Dennis-Sutton (@DaniDennis302) September 1, 2020
4-star ATH Fabian Ross (Las Vegas, Nev.)
@USC_FB ✌️🔴🟡 pic.twitter.com/K29PB5hGcq— Fabian Ross (@FabeRoss2022) September 1, 2020
3-star CB Jaden Mickey (Corona Centennial HS)
@USC_FB ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/bF78MQ7SMK— JadenMickey (@thakidmick) September 1, 2020
4-star DT Dejon Roney (Etiwanda HS)
USC showin some love #fighton ✌🏾❤️💛 @Coach_Sooto @Ballhawk__8 @USCCoachHelton pic.twitter.com/CVxnd4nqLc— 👾Dejon Roney👾 (@The48era) September 1, 2020
2022 3-star OT Gavin Broscious (Surprise, Ariz.)
Thanks @USC_FB pic.twitter.com/zi1nCWRA6g— Gavin Broscious (@BrosciousGavin) September 2, 2020
4-star DE Nate Burrell (St. John Bosco HS)
@USC_FB Fight on ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/7a4pFhuLV8— NateBurrell_ (@NateBurrell_) September 2, 2020
4-star S Kamari Wilson (Fort Pierce, Fla.)
If you thought I was going hard before just wait u til you see what’s next‼️😈 pic.twitter.com/uwUP17VbvU— Kamari wilson (@Kamariwilson1) September 1, 2020
3-star ATH Trejon Williams (Portland, Ore.)
@USC_FB appreciate the love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Htn4VFxCxm— Trejon Williams (@trejon_williams) September 1, 2020