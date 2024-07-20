Ranking anything related to college football is a surefire way to stir debate and disagreement, but then, that's the fun of it.

ESPN took on the task of ranking the top 25 college football stadiums this week, polling 14 of its college football writers for their top 20 lists.

In all, 42 stadiums got a vote with LSU's Tiger Stadium claiming the top spot.

The Coliseum landed at No. 22 on the composite ranking, which is probably lower than most USC fans would have expected.

Here's what ESPN's Kyle Bonagura wrote: "One of the few sports venues designated as a National Historic Landmark, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will become the first stadium in the world to host the Olympic Games three times when they come to town in 2028. As a college football stadium, few in the country have been the site for as many iconic moments over the decades, and one can't help but feel one is on hallowed ground when passing through the turnstiles."

Here are some other notable selections that might catch the eye of Trojans fans -- The Rose Bowl, home of rival UCLA but more notably the namesake "Granddaddy of them all" bowl game is No. 2 on the list; new Big Ten foe Michigan's home, The Big House, is No. 3, Dame Stadium is No. 4, fellow new Big Ten foe Penn State's Beaver Stadium is No. 5, Washington's Husky Stadium is No. 6, yet another Big Ten venue is at No. 7 with Ohio State's Ohio Stadium, followed by Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium at No. 8, Oregon's Autzen Stadium at No. 14 and another Big Ten pick in Nebraska's Memorial Stadium at No. 16.

See the full ranking here.