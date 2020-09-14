TrojanSports - See where USC commits landed in the new 2021 basketball Rivals150

USC landed two 2021 basketball commits within the top 100 on the new Rivals rankings, released Monday.

Four-star shooting guards Reese Dixon-Waters (St. Bernard HS/Playa Del Rey, Calif.) is ranked the No. 49 overall prospect in the 2021 class and Malik Thomas (Damien HS/La Verne, Calif.) is No. 87 nationally.

Overall, the Trojans have four 2021 commits so far, including 3-star forwards Harrison Hornery (Mater Dei HS) and Kobe Johnson (Nicolet HS/Milwaukee, Wisc.). The Trojans rank No. 12 in the Rivals team rankings for the 2021 class.

