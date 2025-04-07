See where USC's commits and top targets landed in new Rivals250 rankings

The new Rivals 2026 recruiting rankings came out Monday, with USC now holding 10 commits in the Rivals250, five in the top 100 and still far and away the No. 1-ranked recruiting class nationally with 21 commits overall.
**See the full team recruiting rankings here**
**See the new Rivals250 rankings for the 2026 class here**
For comparison, USC signed just five Rivals250 prospects last cycle (including two top-100 recruits) and five Rivals250 signees in the 2024 class (including no top-100 prospects and one signee who transferred out immediately in the spring).
Several Trojans made big moves in the new rankings, with quarterback Jonas Williams up 9 spots to No. 24 -- just on the cut line for five-star status as it presently stands.
Cornerback Brandon Lockhart also put himself in the five-star discussion while moving up 11 spots with camp/7-on-7 season underway.
And four-star defensive end Simote Katoanga moved into the Rivals250 for the first time, at No. 175.
What's perhaps most notable, though, is the sheer number of remaining Rivals250 targets the Trojans are legitimately still pursuing.
Here's the full breakdown of where USC's commits and top targets landed in the rankings ...
USC commits in the new Rivals250
No. 24 -- four-star QB Jonas Williams (up 9 spots)
No. 33 -- four-star CB Brandon Lockhart (up 11)
No. 58 -- four-star LB Xavier Griffin (down 3)
No. 93 -- four-star CB RJ Sermons (up 12)
No. 99 -- four-star DE Braeden Jones (no change)
No. 113 -- four-star DT Tomuhini Topui (up 14)
No. 175 -- four-star DE Simote Katoanga (new to the Rivals250)
No. 180 -- four-star WR Trent Mosley (down 15)
No. 181 -- four-star DT Jaimeon Winfield (down 15)
No. 248 -- four-star RB Deshonne Redeaux (down 10)
USC's top remaining targets in the rankings
No. 3 -- five-star QB Ryder Lyons (no change)
No. 8 -- five-star ATH Brandon Arrington (up 3)
No. 9 -- five-star DE Richard Wesley (down 1)
No. 14 -- five-star CB Elbert Hill (up 1)
No. 16 -- five-star WR Boobie Feaster (up 1)
No. 17 -- five-star CB Havon Finney Jr. (up 4)
No. 18 -- five-star LB Tyler Atkinson (no change)
No. 30 -- four-star TE Mark Bowman (down 1)
No. 31 -- four-star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (up 10)
No. 41 -- four-star WR Vance Spafford (down 2)
No. 46 -- four-star EDGE Jamarion Carlton (up 15)
No. 57 -- four-star DE Tyson Bacon (down 3)
No. 61 -- four-star OT Kodi Greene (down 3)
No. 62 -- four-star LB Talanoa Ili (down 3)
No. 64 -- four-star OT Keenyi Pepe (down 4)
No. 65 -- four-star WR Messiah Hampton (up 102)
No. 68 -- four-star EDGE Khamari Brooks (down 4)
No. 74 -- four-star CB Davon Benjamin (down 4)
No. 80 -- four-star S Jett Washington (down 2)
No. 82 -- four-star NICK Jontavius Wyman (up 4)
No. 90 -- four-star WR Madden Williams (down 2)
No. 99 -- four-star EDGE Kevin Ford Jr. (down 1)
No. 102 -- four-star EDGE Dre Quinn (no change)
No. 111 -- four-star DE Khary Wilder (new to the Rivals250)
No. 114 -- four-star DE Nolan Wilson (down 1)
No. 123 -- four-star OT Malakai Lee (down 6)
No. 147 -- four-star OT Tommy Tofi (up 42)
No. 149 -- four-star LB Cincere Johnson (up 38)
No. 162 -- four-star DT Dylan Berymon (up 29)
No. 164 -- four-star RB/LB Favour Akih (new to Rivals250)
No. 189 -- four-star DT Valdin Sone (new to Rivals150)
No. 190 -- four-star WR Jonah Smith (down 14)
No. 199 -- four-star ATH Jermaine Bishop (down 15)
No. 207 -- four-star DT Tiki Hola (down 13)
No. 237 -- four-star WR Keeyun Chapman (down 16)
No. 245 -- four-star LB Shaun Scott (down 30)