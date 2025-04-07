See where USC's commits and top targets landed in new Rivals250 rankings

The new Rivals 2026 recruiting rankings came out Monday, with USC now holding 10 commits in the Rivals250, five in the top 100 and still far and away the No. 1-ranked recruiting class nationally with 21 commits overall.

**See the full team recruiting rankings here**

**See the new Rivals250 rankings for the 2026 class here**

For comparison, USC signed just five Rivals250 prospects last cycle (including two top-100 recruits) and five Rivals250 signees in the 2024 class (including no top-100 prospects and one signee who transferred out immediately in the spring).

Several Trojans made big moves in the new rankings, with quarterback Jonas Williams up 9 spots to No. 24 -- just on the cut line for five-star status as it presently stands.

Cornerback Brandon Lockhart also put himself in the five-star discussion while moving up 11 spots with camp/7-on-7 season underway.

And four-star defensive end Simote Katoanga moved into the Rivals250 for the first time, at No. 175.

What's perhaps most notable, though, is the sheer number of remaining Rivals250 targets the Trojans are legitimately still pursuing.

Here's the full breakdown of where USC's commits and top targets landed in the rankings ...