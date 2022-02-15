See where USC's commits and top targets landed on the new 2023 Rivals250
The new Rivals250 rankings for the 2023 recruiting class were released Tuesday, and it should come as no surprise given the renewed momentum for the Trojans under Lincoln Riley, that the program is pursuing a significant number of the prospects on that list.
Here's a breakdown of where USC's commits and top targets landed in the new rankings and how their ranking changed from the last update.
USC commits and top targets in the new 2023 Rivals250
No. 3, five-star QB commit Malachi Nelson (Los Alamitos) -- no change in ranking
No. 4, five-star CB target Cormani McClain (Lakeland, Fla.) -- no change
No. 5, five-star WR target Brandon Inniss (Plantation, Fla.) -- no change
No. 8, five-star OL target TJ Shanahan (Austin, TX) -- down 1 spot
No. 10, five-star DE target Jayden Wayne (Tacoma, Wash.) -- down 1
No. 12, five-star OL target Kayden Proctor (Pleasant Hill, Iowa) -- down 6
No. 16, five-star ILB target Anthony Hill (Denton, TX) -- down 5
No. 18, four-star RB target Justice Haynes (Roswell, Ga.) -- down 3
No. 19, four-star OL target Francis Mauigoa (Bradenton, Fla.) -- down 3
No. 20, four-star OLB target Malik Bryant (Orlando, Fla.) -- down 3
No. 21, four-star TE target Duce Robinson (Phoenix, Ariz.) -- down 3
No. 23, four-star DE target Matayo Uiagalelei (St. John Bosco HS) -- down 3
No. 25, four-star CB target Javien Toviano (Arlington, Texas) -- down 4
No. 26, four-star RB target Rueben Owens (El Campo, Texas) -- down 4
No. 27, four-star OLB target Chandavian Bradley (Platte City, Mo.) -- up 61
No. 29, four-star OL target Cayden Green (Lee's Summit, Mo.) -- down 4
No. 31, four-star WR commit Zachariah Branch (Las Vegas, Nev.) -- down 2
No. 36, four-star WR target Hykeem Williams (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) -- up 24
No. 41, four-star ILB target Tackett Curtis (Many, La.) -- down 3
No. 56, four-star OL target Miles McVay (East St. Louis, Ill.) -- down 5
No. 58, four-star WR commit Makai Lemon (Los Alamitos HS) -- down 5
No. 64, four-star OL target Samson Okunlola (Braintree, Mass.) -- down 6
No. 70, four-star CB target Malik Muhammad (Dallas, Texas) -- down 2
No. 74, four-star WR target Kyle Kasper (Gilbert, Ariz.) -- down 2
No. 83, four-star S Peyton Bowen (Denton, TX) -- down 7
No. 87, four-star ATH/WR target Mikal Harrison-Pilot (Temple, TX) -- down 7
No. 90, four-star RB target Cedric Baxter (Orlando, Fla.) -- down 7
No. 96, four-star TE target Walker Lyons (Folsom, Calif.) -- down 9
No. 120, four-star OLB target Caleb Herring (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) -- up 2
No. 122, four-star CB/WR target Deandre Moore (Los Alamitos HS) -- down 10
No. 136, four-star CB Daylen Austin (Long Beach Poly HS) -- up 46
No. 149, four-star OL target Spencer Fano (Provo, Utah) -- down 11
No. 156, four-star WR target Rico Flores (Folsom, Calif.) -- down 12
No. 200, four-star S target Marvin Burks (St. Louis, Mo.) --down 8
No. 207, four-star WR target Jurrion Dickey (San Jose, Calif.) -- down 8
No. 230, four-star DE target A'Mauri Washington (Chandler, Ariz.) -- new to rankings