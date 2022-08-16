See where USC's commits landed in the new 2023 Rivals250 rankings

The new Rivals250 rankings for the 2023 recruiting class came out Tuesday, and the Trojans' newest high-profile commit was one of the big risers, as outside linebacker Braylan Shelby (Friendswood, Texas) moved up 36 spots to No. 47 overall.

With 15 commits overall, including five within the top 78, USC is ranked No. 14 in the team recruiting rankings.

See where other USC commits landed in the Rivals250 below.

**See the full 2023 Rivals250**