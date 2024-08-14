The new Rivals250 rankings were released Tuesday, with USC landing seven commits inside the top 250.

The Trojans are up to No. 13 in the Rivals team rankings with 17 total commits.

Here's where the Trojans' commits landed in the new Rivals250:

No. 5 -- five-star QB Julian Lewis (down 4 spots)

No. 103 -- four-star LB Matai Tagoa'i (down 4 spots)

No. 107 -- four-star WR Corey Simms (down 18 spots)

No. 120 -- four-star CB Shamar Arnoux (up 36 spots)

No. 210 -- four-star OLB Jaden Perlotte (down 10 spots)

No. 220 -- four-star S Kendarius Reddick (down 5 spots)

No. 229 -- four-star DE Gus Cordova (down 33 spots)

Rest of commits:

5.8 four-stars (along with Perlotte, Reddick and Cordova) ...

Four-star RB Riley Wormley (No. 24 RB)

Four-star CB Trestin Castro (No. 31 CB)

Four-star APB Daune Morris (No. 10 APB)

Four-star DE Hayden Lowe (No. 11 WDE)

Four-star WR Tanook Hines (No. 58 WR)

Four-star OT Carde Smith (No. 32 OT)

5.7 three-stars ...

Three-star RB Harry Dalton (No. 33 RB)

​Three-star C Willi Wascher (No. 27 OG)

5.6 three-stars ...

Three-star WR Romero Ison

​Three-star OT Elijah Vaikona