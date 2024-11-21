See where USC's commits landed in the new Rivals250 rankings

The updated Rivals250 rankings were released this week, and there was a lot of shuffling -- up and down -- for USC's 2025 commits.

Then again, there was a lot of shuffling in general of late for the Trojans class, which lost four-star defensive end Hayden Lowe, four-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux, five-star quarterback Julian Lewis and four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith all in the last week and a half while adding commitments from four-star Rivals100 QB Husan Longstreet and three-star defensive tackle Cash Jacobsen.

As it stands, USC is No. 13 in the Rivals recruiting rankings with 21 commits (and counting) with the early signing period less than two weeks away now.

The Trojans presently have just five Rivals250 commits, including two Rivals100 prospects. USC also signed five Rivals250 prospects in the 2024 cycle.

Here's a look where USC's commits landed in the new rankings: