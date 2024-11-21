See where USC's commits landed in the new Rivals250 rankings

The updated Rivals250 rankings were released this week, and there was a lot of shuffling -- up and down -- for USC's 2025 commits.
Then again, there was a lot of shuffling in general of late for the Trojans class, which lost four-star defensive end Hayden Lowe, four-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux, five-star quarterback Julian Lewis and four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith all in the last week and a half while adding commitments from four-star Rivals100 QB Husan Longstreet and three-star defensive tackle Cash Jacobsen.
As it stands, USC is No. 13 in the Rivals recruiting rankings with 21 commits (and counting) with the early signing period less than two weeks away now.
The Trojans presently have just five Rivals250 commits, including two Rivals100 prospects. USC also signed five Rivals250 prospects in the 2024 cycle.
Here's a look where USC's commits landed in the new rankings:
No. 37 -- four-star WR Jerome Myles (Draper, Utah), up 67 spots
No. 88 -- four-star QB Husan Longstreet (Corona Centennial HS), down 5 spots
No. 104 -- four-star LB Matai Tagoa'i (San Clemente HS), no change
No. 117 -- four-star WR Corey Simms (St. Louis, Missouri), down 9 spots
No. 223 -- four-star LB Ty Jackson (Loxahatchee, Florida), down 28 spots
Three Trojans commits dropped out of the Rivals250, meanwhile ...
-LB Jadon Perlotte went from 214 to out and also got knocked down from four-star to three-star.
-S Kendarrius Reddick went from 224 to out but remained a four-star.
-DE Gus Cordova went from 233 to out and also got knocked down from four-star to three-star.
Here's a look at the rest of the Trojans' 2024 class as it currently stands ...
If you want to go down the what-could-have-been well, here are where some of USC's decommits now rank:
-No. 6 QB Julian Lewis (but USC ended up fine with that switch to Longstreet)
-No. 9 DT Justus Terry
-No. 13 DE Isaiah Gibson
-No. 23 S Hylton Stubbs
-No. 112 CB Shamar Arnoux
-No. 127 S Anquon Fegans (but that was a long time ago)
-No. 161 DE Hayden Lowe
-No. 189 OT Carde Smith
Rivals250 targets still remaining:
-No. 8 DE Jahkeem Stewart (New Orleans, Louisiana)
-No. 168 DE Tobi Haastrup (Houston, Texas)
-No. 248 DE Joseph Mbatchou (Loganville, Georgia)