See where USC's commits, top targets land in the new Rivals250 rankings
The new Rivals250 rankings for the 2022 recruiting class are out, and that means movement for some of USC's commits and top targets.
None moved more than QB commit Devin Brown, who soared 125 spots all the way into the top 50 after his big summer, which included performing as one of the top QBs at the prestigious Elite 11.
Overall, USC is presently No. 30 in the Rivals recruiting rankings with 10 commits, including five top-250 prospects.
We break it all down here:
USC 2022 commits
-No. 9, five-star CB Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS) -- no change
-No. 27, five-star DE Mykel Williams (Hardaway HS/Columbus, Ga.) -- down 3 spots
-No. 48, four-star QB Devin Brown (Corner Canyon HS/Draper, Utah) -- up 125 spots
-No. 234, four-star CB Fabian Ross (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) -- down 11 spots
-No. 239, four-star RB De'Anthony Gatson (Newton HS/Newton, Texas) -- down 6 spots
USC's other 2022 commits:
-Four-star CB Jaeden Gould (Bergen Catholic HS/Oradell, N.J.)
-Three-star ILB Ty Kana (Katy HS/Katy, Texas)
-Three-star WR Kevin Green Jr. (Bishop Alemany HS)
-Three-star WR Caleb Douglas (Hightower HS/Missouri City, Texas)
-Three-star OT Keith Olson (Napavine HS/Napavine, Wash.)
Notable Trojans targets
-No. 21, five-star APB Raleek Brown (Mater Dei HS) -- up 16 spots
-No. 24, five-star OG Devon Brown (Bowie HS/Arlington, Texas) -- down 4 spots
-No. 47, four-star OT Josh Conerly (Rainier Beach HS/Seattle, Wash.) -- down 6 spots
-No. 56, four-star S Zion Branch (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) -- down 4 spots
-No. 61, four-star OT Earnest Greene (St. John Bosco HS) -- down 3 spots
-No. 67, four-star CB Gentry Williams (Booker T. Washington/Tulsa, Okla.) -- down 12 spots
-No. 70, four-star OLB David Bailey (Mater Dei HS) -- down 7 spots
-No. 80, four-star DE Anthony Lucas (Chaparral HS/Scottsdale, Ariz.) -- up 67 spots
-No. 87, four-star DT Hero Kanu (Rancho Santa Margarita HS) -- down 8 spots
-No. 91, four-star DT Christen Miller (Cedar Grove HS/Ellenwood, Ga.) -- up 27 spots
-No. 98, four-star RB Jovantae Barnes (Desert Pines HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) -- up 23 spots
-No. 137, four-star WR Chris Marshall (Fort Bend Marshall HS/Missouri City, Texas) -- up 9 spots
-No. 158, four-star OG Neto Umeozulu (Allen HS/Allen, Texas) -- down 14 spots