See where USC's commits, top targets land in the new Rivals250 rankings

The new Rivals250 rankings for the 2022 recruiting class are out, and that means movement for some of USC's commits and top targets.

None moved more than QB commit Devin Brown, who soared 125 spots all the way into the top 50 after his big summer, which included performing as one of the top QBs at the prestigious Elite 11.

Overall, USC is presently No. 30 in the Rivals recruiting rankings with 10 commits, including five top-250 prospects.

We break it all down here:

See the full Rivals250 here