See where USC's commits, top targets landed in new 2023 Rivals250 rankings
It is Rivals rankings week, which means some notable changes to the Rivals250 rankings for the 2023 recruiting class.
The Trojans had two of the biggest risers in the rankings in four-star wide receiver commit Makai Lemon, who jumped 21 spots, and four-star offensive tackle commit Elijah Paige, who moved from outside the top-250 to No. 161.
Overall, USC has seven commits in the Rivals250. The Trojans rank No. 13 in the Rivals team rankings with 19 commits, one spot behind Pac-12 leader Oregon.
We break down where the Trojans' commits and top targets landed here.
USC commits in the new 2023 Rivals250 rankings
No. 6 -- five-star QB Malachi Nelson (Los Alamitos HS) -- no change
No. 16 -- five-star WR Zachariah Branch (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) -- down 3 spots
No. 51 -- four-star OLB Braylan Shelby (Friendswood HS/Friendswood, Texas) -- down 3 spots
No. 58 -- four-star WR Makai Lemon (Los Alamitos HS) -- up 21 spots
No. 68 -- four-star LB Tackett Curtis (Many HS/Many, La.) -- down 1 spot
No. 127 -- four-star RB Quinten Joyner (Manor HS/Manor, Texas) -- down 6 spots
No. 161 -- four-star OT Elijah Paige (Pinnacle HS/Phoenix, Ariz.) -- new to Rivals250
Notable USC targets in the Rivals250
No. 18 -- five-star WDE Matayo Uiagalelei (St. John Bosco HS) -- up 16 spots
No. 24 -- five-star TE Duce Robinson (Pinnacle HS/Phoenix, Ariz.) -- up 9 spots
No. 89 -- four-star TE Walker Lyons (Folsom HS/Folsom, Calif.) -- down 6 spots
No. 92 -- four-star CB Rodrick Pleasant (Gardena Serra HS) -- up 63 spots
USC's other 2023 commits
Four-star RB A'Marion Peterson (Hirschi HS/Wichita Falls, Texas)
Four-star S Christian Pierce (Rancho Cucamonga HS)
Three-star OLB David Peevy (Lincoln HS/San Diego, Calif.)
Three-star WR Ja'Kobi Lane (Red Mountain HS/Mesa, Ariz.)
Three-star DT Sam Greene (St. Frances Academy/Baltimore, Md.)
Three-star OL Amos Talalele (Santa Clara HS/Santa Clara, Calif.)
Three-star OG Micah Banuelos (Kennedy HS/Burien, Wash.)
Three-star OG Alani Noa (Grant HS/Sacramento, Calif.)
Three-star TE Kade Eldridge (Lynden Christian/Bellingham, Wash.)
Three-star CB Maliki Crawford (Pacifica HS/Oxnard, Calif.)
Three-star OT Tobias Raymond (Ventura HS/Ventura, Calif.)
Three-star DT Deijon Laffitte (Colony HS/Ontario, Calif.)