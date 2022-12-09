It is Rivals rankings week, which means some notable changes to the Rivals250 rankings for the 2023 recruiting class.

The Trojans had two of the biggest risers in the rankings in four-star wide receiver commit Makai Lemon, who jumped 21 spots, and four-star offensive tackle commit Elijah Paige, who moved from outside the top-250 to No. 161.

Overall, USC has seven commits in the Rivals250. The Trojans rank No. 13 in the Rivals team rankings with 19 commits, one spot behind Pac-12 leader Oregon.

We break down where the Trojans' commits and top targets landed here.

**See the full 2023 Rivals250 here**