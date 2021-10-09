See which prospects are expected to be at the Coliseum for USC's game

While USC's recruiting situation is complicated until the new head coach is hired, interim head coach Donte Williams and the Trojans' recruiting staff haven't let up at all in their efforts.

The hope is to stay in a holding pattern with all of their top targets until the coaching hire, meanwhile continuing to sell the school and other aspects of the program and then try to close strong once the coach is named.

So once again this week, USC is hosting a number of key targets for its game vs. Utah in the Coliseum.

