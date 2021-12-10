See which top prospects, potential transfers are visiting USC this weekend

With the early signing period starting Wednesday, this is the final weekend for schools to make on-campus presentations to prospects and USC has a number of its top targets on campus for a pivotal official visit showcase.

That list includes seven highly-coveted four-star prospects, a pair of five-stars, two prospects from the other side of the country that USC has picked up momentum with of late and several transfer targets, including an intriguing linebacker and an experience offensive tackle.

