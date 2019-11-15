While talking with reporters this week, redshirt senior defensive end Christian Rector reminded an interviewer that he was actually recruited to USC by Justin Wilcox, the defensive coordinator at the time and now the head coach at Cal -- the Trojans' opponent Saturday.

"I'm ancient," Rector joked.

Rector's five years in the program are nearing an end, and the nostalgia is starting to set in for the team captain.

"I have good memories up at Berkeley. That was the first time I got to carry the sword back in 2017 when I had a sack, caused fumble," he recalled. "[This trip] will be a good one."

For that matter, Rector is intent on maximizing all of his remaining opportunities this season, and he says that's the collective mindset of the Trojans as they wind down this rocky 2019 campaign.

Last year, USC was 5-4 and proceeded to lose its final four games for the worst finish for the program in 18 years. This season, the Trojans were again 5-4 after a deflating loss to Oregon that likely ended any chance of a Pac-12 championship game appearance.

But instead of the season continuing off a cliff as it did a year ago, USC went on the road last weekend and secured a 31-26 win at Arizona State. It was far from perfect, of course, but it showed this team still has some fight left.

Rector made the game-sealing interception in the final minute last Saturday, and he explained that even though the Trojans' initial goals may be out of reach these final games carry meaning nonetheless.

"It's been the same motto or the same message from when [strength coach Aaron Ausmus] came to the program, and we knew there was going to be adversity and we're built for this from spring workouts all the way to the summer to fall camp until now," Rector said.

"[Finishing strong] would mean a lot to myself and the legacy that I'm leaving, my footprint [on] the program and what we were able to do [despite] injuries and everything else."

Many wondered if USC was headed for a repeat of 2018 after that ugly 56-24 loss to Oregon.

Rector explained why this team has a different response to many of the same obstacles that one encountered.

"We let injuries get the best of us [last year] and kind of let the team morale go down, and we were so set on going to the Pac-12 championship and that was our season once it was out of our hands or far out of our hands," he said. "We kind of just let everything else go. The leadership kind of fell -- not just the direct leaders but the leaders throughout the whole team from top to bottom kind of fell short. So I think that's completely different this season. We have guys who still want to fight and still want to win and still haven't given up on the team."

That will ultimately be judged by the results that follow. At 6-4 overall and 5-2 in the Pac-12, USC is at least bowl eligible but head coach Clay Helton has emphasized the message that the Trojans need to take care of business in the event that Pac-12 South leader Utah takes a loss in these final weeks of the schedule.

It seems an unlikely scenario that USC could back its way into the conference championship game, but sure, there is at least that hope.

And if last week was an indicator, these Trojans -- while still flawed and ever capable of undermining themselves in any number of ways -- do at least seem to be invested, as Rector said.

"We don't have many seniors on this football team -- we've got 8 total -- but their leadership has been incredible. When I think of guys like Christian Rector, John Houston, Michael Pittman, those individuals are not only captains, but the way they show up to work each and every day and set the example and tone for everybody else has really set the mindset for our entire team," Helton said. "They don't let you have a bad day. Hopefully that's what you saw last game and some of these close games that we fell short with last year, we're winning down the stretch here.

"And credit our younger kids for following -- for listening and following and doing exactly what they're told. So it's been a good complement of just some great older leadership with some very receptive younger kids that are coachable kids. It's been the most fun group I've had in 25 years. I've enjoyed this season as much as any. I wish we had fewer injuries, but as far as kids and being around some great people it's been awesome."