National Signing Day is just two days away, and while USC locked in a majority of its class during the December early signing period, the suspense remains for several pivotal targets set to announce their final decisions this week.

Here's a breakdown of when the key announcements/signings are set to happen and where USC stands in each case. (Listed chronologically with those with unknown announcement times following).

**USC signed 19 in the early period and holds commitments from four other players (WRs Kyle Ford and Puka Nacua and DBs Jaylen Watson and Kaulana Makaula).With four early enrollees counting toward the Trojans' 2018 numbers, they can take up to 29 in this class.