TrojanSports - Several Trojans honored on preseason All-Pac-12 team

Six Trojans landed on the preseason All-Pac-12 first-team, which was voted on by media and released publicly Thursday.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, outside linebacker Drake Jackson and safety Talanoa Hufanga all made the first team while punter Ben Griffiths made second team and defensive tackles Brandon Pili and Marlon Tuipulotu, cornerback Olaijah Griffin and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao were honorable mentions.

Here's the full preseason all-conference teams: