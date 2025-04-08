Sizing up Eric Musselman's latest USC basketball roster rebuild

When Eric Musselman was hired as USC's basketball coach a year ago, he'd end up starting basically from scratch with only little-used reserve Harrison Hornery hanging around through the coaching transition.
And while the hope would be for Musselman to build momentum from his first year heading into his second, well, the task hasn't gotten significantly easier from a roster rebuild standpoint.
Such is life in the transfer portal era ...
Musselman's Trojans were already losing half the roster due to graduation/exhausted eligibility with starters Chibuzo Agbo (11.8 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game), Josh Cohen (5.9 PPG) and reserves Matt Knowling, Clark Slajchert, Bryce Pope and Hornery all gone.
Add to that list four other departures to the transfer portal, headlined by burgeoning star Wesley Yates III (14.1 PPG, second on the team) along with promising young players Kevin Patton Jr., Isaiah Elohim and Jalen Shelley.
All the while, USC is awaiting a decision from star guard Desmond Claude (team-high 15.8 points per game), who does have eligibility to return but could also take his shot at the next level (or, of course transfer) and hasn't yet announced his intentions.
Really, the state of USC's roster largely hinges on Claude's decision and what's to come in the portal.
But all that said, Musselman does at least have some foundation on which to build this time.
Wing Terrance Williams II, who came in as a transfer from Michigan and played in just seven games (six starts) due to injury, is expected back with an extra year of eligibility, while two other key cogs in forwards Saint Thomas (9.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG) and Rashaun Agee (9.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG) are also hoping for an extra year -- Thomas because he left Illinois-Chicago halfway through the 2022-23 season due to mental health reasons, and Agee because of time spent at the junior college level in 2021-22.
There's also the arrival of five-star incoming freshman shooting guard Alijah Arenas along with four-star freshman combo guard Jerry Easter.
So there's actually a lot to like about the Trojans' potential -- if Claude returns or if Musselman finds a star point guard in the transfer portal (which doesn't come easily).
So far, Musselman has added some potential role players -- and most notably some real size -- from the portal in 6-foot-10 forward Jacob Cofie (from Virginia), 6-foot-7 guard/forward Amarion Dickerson (Robert Morris), 6-foot-6 forward Keonte Jones (CSUN) and 6-foot-11 center Drew Fielder (Georgetown).
We'll take a closer look at those transfer additions, but here's an overall breakdown of the roster movement ...
USC men's basketball offseason roster movement
GONE ...
Out of eligibility:
F Matt Knowling
C Josh Cohen
F Harrison Hornery
G Bryce Pope
G Chibuzo Agbo
G Clark Slajchert
Transfers:
G Wesley Yates III
G Kevin Patton Jr.
G Isaiah Elohim
G Jalen Shelley
RETURNING ...
G Terrance Williams II
TO BE DETERMINED ...
G Desmond Claude (NBA decision)
F Rashaun Agee (petitioning for extra year because of JUCO time)
F Saint Thomas (petitioning for extra year because of partial season at Loyola Chicago due to mental health)
INCOMING ...
HS recruits:
Five-star G Alijah Arenas
Four-star G Jerry Easter
Transfer additions:
F Jacob Cofie (Virginia)
G/F Amarion Dickerson (Robert Morris)
F Keonte Jones (CSUN)
F Drew Fielder (Georgetown)
A closer look at USC's transfer additions
Jacob Cofie, 6-10 forward, Virginia
Cofie started 16 of 32 games as a true freshman, averaging 7.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 49.5 percent from the field, 24.4 percent from 3-point range and 75 percent from the free throw line. He scored a season-high 17 points along with six rebounds vs. Notre Dame.
Cofie gives the Trojans much-needed size and potentially a more athletic upgrade from Cohen.
Amarion Dickerson, 6-7 guard/forward, Robert Morris
Dickerson spent two years in JUCO at Mineral Area College in Missouri before playing last season at Robert Morris, where he averaged 13.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in 35 games (31 starts) while being named the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year and a second-team all-league selection.
He had a career-high 27 points and 15 rebounds vs. Northern Kentucky and set the Robert Morris single-game record with 8 blocks vs. Detroit Mercy, but perhaps most notably he scored 25 points with 9 rebounds on 11-of-22 shooting in a NCAA tournament loss to Alabama.
The one flaw in his game was his perimeter shooting as he made just 21 of 76 3-pointers (27.6 percent), but the Trojans ideally won't need him taking those shots.
His eligibility clock will depend on a more formal ruling from the NCAA on how it regards JUCO years.
Keonte Jones, 6-6 forward, CSUN
Jones spent three seasons in JUCO -- two at the aforementioned Mineral Area College and one at Midland College in Texas -- before moving onto CSUN, where he averaged 13.1 points and 9 rebounds while shooting 50.6 percent from the field last season.
Jones appeared in 34 games for CSUN while starting 31 times, leading the team in rebounding, blocks (50) and steals (55) while he was third on the team in points per game. He registered a team-high five doubles-doubles, scored in double figures 19 times and reached double figures in rebounds eight times. He finished first in the Big West in blocks per game (1.5), fourth in rebounds per game and field goal percentage and sixth in steals per game (1.6).
Again, his remaining eligibility will hinge on the NCAA's ruling on JUCO years moving forward.
Drew Fielder, 6-11 center, Georgetown
In his second season at Georgetown, Fielder started every game and 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field.
His best games were 20 points and 13 rebounds vs. Coppin State, 19 points and 8 rebounds vs. DePaul and 17 points and 9 rebounds vs. Providence.
Fielder has two seasons of eligibility remaining and is a high-upside addition for the Trojans if he can become a more consistent offensive player and further tap into his upside.
Overall assessment
This is obviously still a work in progress with spots to fill and more clarity yet to come.
Assuming Agee and Thomas get the extra year of eligibility they're seeking, USC has three solid starters in those two along with Williams to build around.
All three are best as role players, however, so it's hard to project anything until the rest of the pieces fall into place.
If Arenas is as good as advertised as a true freshman, one would expect him to become an immediate focal point of the offense, but he's not a point guard, nor truly is Easter though he can handle the ball.
Getting Claude back -- as a primary ball-handler who proved to be able to create his own shots when he needed to carry the offense -- seems paramount for Musselman's Trojans. Unless, there is another addition of that caliber to come from the portal.
The transfer additions so far are all intriguing in their own ways, and the combo of Fielder and Cofie would seem to give USC's frontcourt more upside than it had last season.
Losing Yates was tough, but if Arenas can step right into that role as co-lead offensive option able to take over games for stretches, then the Trojans will be all right.
With either Claude's return or another high-profile proven guard, there's a lot to like here, but we'll withhold final evaluation until the puzzle is complete.