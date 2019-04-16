SJSU sharpshooter Noah Baumann transferring to USC
The USC basketball program has picked up another perimeter weapon via transfer, as San Jose State sharpshooter Noah Baumann announced on Twitter his intentions to transfer to the Trojans.
Baumann holds the top two 3-point shooting percentages in SJSU program history, hitting from a 46-percent clip as a freshman in 2017-18 and 45.5 percent as a sophomore this past season (with 81 made 3s).
Baumann, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard from Phoenix, made 44 starts while playing in 60 games overall the last two seasons. He averaged 10.8 points with four 20-point games as a sophomore.
Finally, after MUCH consideration with my family, I’ve decided to commit to USC! #FightOn pic.twitter.com/hY6PKKHyCy— NoaH (@NoahBaumann20) April 16, 2019
Baumann had announced earlier this month that he was choosing between USC, UC Santa Barbara and Grand Canyon.
While Baumann will presumably have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules, USC has undergone a roster overhaul heading into a pivotal year for coach Andy Enfield.
The Trojans signed five 4-star and 5-star incoming freshmen (including two-sport athlete Drake London, who officially signed with the football program), hold a commitment from 3-star guard Ethan Anderson and have graduate transfer guard Quinton Adlesh coming in from Columbia.
USC lost seniors Bennie Boatwright and Shaqquan Aaron, had Jordan Usher transfer to Georgia Tech during the season, had Kevin Porter Jr. declare for the NBA draft after his freshman season and have J'Raan Brooks and Victor Uyaelunmo in the NCAA transfer portal (according to the LA Times).
USC is coming off a disappointing 16-17 finish for its third losing season in six years under Enfield.