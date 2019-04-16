The USC basketball program has picked up another perimeter weapon via transfer, as San Jose State sharpshooter Noah Baumann announced on Twitter his intentions to transfer to the Trojans.

Baumann holds the top two 3-point shooting percentages in SJSU program history, hitting from a 46-percent clip as a freshman in 2017-18 and 45.5 percent as a sophomore this past season (with 81 made 3s).

Baumann, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard from Phoenix, made 44 starts while playing in 60 games overall the last two seasons. He averaged 10.8 points with four 20-point games as a sophomore.

