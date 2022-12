USC had a loaded list of visiting prospects in attendance to watch its 38-27 win over Notre Dame on Saturday in the Coliseum.

Here's what those recruits and/or those close to them have posted on social media about their experience.

**Not subscribed to TrojanSports.com? Sign up today and follow our in-depth USC team and recruiting coverage through the Pac-12 championship game, the push for a College Football Playoff berth, National Signing Day and more.**