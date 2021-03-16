TrojanSports - Some of the best in the Southeast put decisions on hold

Commitment dates were set. Then put on hold. Multiple players in the southeast are still planning to make decision in the coming months. We saw top 100 running back Emmanuel Henderson stay with his plan, and commit to Alabama over the weekend, and Jacurri Brown and Malaki Starks are set to announce next week, but some of the best have decided to hold off. Could the chatter about visits being allowed again be the reason behind that? Football recruits have not been able to visit schools in a year now, and there seems to be some optimism about visits coming back in June. Although none of the prospects featured here say that is a main force behind their decision to push commitments back, it has to be in their mind. These five players have national offers, and at one time had set dates to commit, or a spring timeline, but in recent weeks have decided to push their commitments back.

Kojo Antwi talked about committing as early as March, but will now wait for July 5, his mother's birthday. The schools talked about most around Antwi's recruitment are Georgia and Texas A&M. He lives in Georgia, so the Bulldogs are the in-state school, but he also has family in Texas, and the Aggies have always been a favorite of his. Alabama, Ohio State and USC round out his top five. He is hoping to take visits on his own in the spring, then possibly in the summer if visits are opened back up. As of now, he is set to decide early in July.

TJ Dudley is not as close as he thought he would be a month or so ago. He was down to Alabama and Clemson, but some new schools have entered the mix. He thought he could commit this month, and at the latest, by the end of April, but now he is thinking his recruitment takes a little longer to be settled. Auburn (childhood favorite) is now back in the race with the new staff. Gus Malzahn is now at UCF, and the Knights have really pushed hard for the Montgomery native. Michigan and Oregon are two other schools that Dudley now lists as contenders. He does not expect to make a decision this spring now.

April 16 was the date Omar Graham Jr had set for his decision, but that has been called off. He just doesn't feel he will be ready. Graham Jr named a top 10 not too long ago, but has since added offers from Auburn, Illinois, Michigan and Oregon. He now wants to take more time, do more virtual visits, and his recruitment could even go into the summer, when the potential for official visits could be there.

Christen Miller thought his mind was made up less than a month ago, and he was planning to announce his commitment April 4. Those plans have been canceled. He is now going to re-evaluate his options, take more time, and he is not sure when he will commit. Most felt it was down to Florida and Georgia, but Ohio State and USC have become contenders too in recent weeks. He is talks with these schools daily right now, and things have gotten cloudy for the four-star, and Miller has no timeline to make a decision.