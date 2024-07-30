Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman looks at four burning questions ahead of the next rankings update for the 2025 recruiting cycle, including what to do with the No. 1 player in the Rivals250.

1. Where does Julian Lewis fit among the elite passers in 2025?

Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis stands as the top prospect in the Rivals250 more than midway through the summer and has elite traits that project to the next level. The longtime USC commitment is one of a handful of quarterbacks squarely in the mix for the No. 1 spot – not only at the position but nationally. Lewis is exceptionally accurate and efficient. He throws with great anticipation and can pick apart defenses. He's already proven to be one of the most productive quarterbacks in Georgia high school history. He and other blue-chip passers Bryce Underwood, Tavien St. Clair and Keelon Russell each make compelling cases to be No. 1.

2. Where to insert some of the top summer commitments?

Logan Anderson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The summer months have been busy – with commitments as well as new evaluations. Some of the best in the Southeast that have come off the board and are coming off of updated evals include Clemson commit Logan Anderson, Florida State commit Malik Clark and NC State commit Jerel Bolder. Anderson enjoyed one of the best off-seasons of any prospect in the country after moving down from safety to linebacker. His sub-4.5 speed and physical play style projects well to outside backer, and he blew away the coaches at not only Clemson, but Auburn, Georgia and Ole Miss this summer. Clark tested with a 4.39-second 40 this spring after clocking a 10.52-second 100M during track. Clark's speed and ability to stretch the field and separate downfield puts him among the country's best wide receivers. The newly minted Florida State verbal is in for a due bump. Bolder was dynamic this off-season at OT7 and in the camp setting. The 6-foot, 200-pound receiver plays tough and has excellent hands and a stellar catch radius. Georgia made a strong run at the four-star WR before the Wolfpack landed his commitment. He's proven to be among the nation's best pass-catchers this off-season.

3. Senior evaluation looming large for a few in Mississippi

Deuce Knight

Some of the nation's best head into their senior seasons with plenty of intrigue around their evals. Mississippi is not only filled a few of the nation's best offensive playmakers in the country for the 2025 cycle, but a few we'd like to see in another setting. Recent Alabama commit Caleb Cunningham is one of the top multi-sport athletes in the Rivals250. A difference-maker at receiver and on the hardwood, Cunningham has ball skills, elite physical traits and size to work along the perimeter. He's been a top-three receiver in this cycle and a prospect we view could still climb. Another stud in the Sip is top-100 RB Akylin Dear, a prospect we believe is in the conversation as the best back in the country. The one-time Ole Miss verbal possesses size (6-foot, 205 pounds), speed (11.20 in the 100M) and a well-rounded skill set for the position. Notre Dame quarterback commit Deuce Knight was a top performer for Rivals during the OT7 Finals in June, then followed it up with standout efforts at the Elite 11 Finals and the Rivals Five-Star. Knight is one of the most intriguing passers in the country and we believe he has even more upside in pads on Friday nights.

4. How will position changes shake up the OL scene?

Mario Nash Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)