Spring ball preview: Cornerbacks
Each day until the first week of spring practice, TrojanSports.com is previewing a USC position group. We begin with the cornerbacks.
ROSTER
Returning: Dominic Davis, RS Sr.; Greg Johnson, RS So.; Olaijah Griffin, So.; Isaac Taylor-Stuart, RS Fr.; Chase Williams, RS Fr.
Lost: Biggie Marshall; Isaiah Langley; Jonathan Lockett; Ajene Harris
Added: Max Williams
Arriving in summer: Jaylen Watson; Trey Davis; Adonis Otey; Jayden Williams
KEY QUESTIONS
1. Who’s ready to play?
2. How will the on-field product differ under new DBs coach Greg Burns compared to Ronnie Bradford?
3. Will the collective inexperience cause Clancy Pendergast to call for less man coverage and alter his aggressive manner?
POSITION BATTLE TO WATCH
Johnson vs. Taylor-Stuart: All three jobs are wide open and, given an influx of summer enrollees, perhaps none of them will be decided until after training camp. All the returners seemingly enter spring on equal footing. Given how Johnson struggled last season and the dynamic athleticism of Taylor-Stuart, the two could find themselves fighting for a prominent role, or at least the driver's seat for one.
BREAKDOWN
