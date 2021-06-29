St. Louis TE Mac Markway has first class USC experience
St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet 2023 tight end Mac Markway spent time on both coasts in the same 24-hour period this past weekend. He finished with a stop in Los Angeles to see USC before returning to his S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news