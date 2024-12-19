Standout left guard Emmanuel Pregnon returning to USC next season

While all the transfer departures have taken a toll on USC's roster and depth for next season, the news Wednesday that the Trojans are retaining one of their most important pieces provided a positive jolt.

New offensive line coach Zach Hanson, who is sliding over from coaching the tight ends, revealed after practice that standout left guard Emmanuel Pregnon has decided to return for his final year of eligibility and put off the NFL for another year.

Pregnon was arguably USC's best offensive lineman this season, receiving the best pass-blocking grade (72.2) from PFF of any Trojans' lineman while allowing 14 pressures, 0 sacks and committing just 1 penalty.

"Yeah, the plan is for him to come back and come get better this year, which will be awesome. Excited to have him back," Hanson said. "Made tremendous strides this last year, looking for him to do the same this upcoming year and get that NFL draft grade up and hopefully get drafted high in the draft next year."

It had been expected that Pregnon was leaving for the NFL after he accepted an invite to play in the East-West Shrine Game, one of the postseason events that serve as showcases before NFL scouts for draft prospects.

Instead, Pregnon will play for USC in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 27 vs. Texas A&M and prepare for final season of college football.

"I think he was just kind of weighing all his options. Guys that play well and have those opportunities obviously have to figure out what's best for them, him and his family. But excited for him to come back and play in this bowl game, excited to get a chance to work with him," Hanson said.

With Pregnon back, USC will return three starters on the offensive line, including left tackle Elijah Paige and right guard Alani Noa. Center Jonah Monheim is out of eligibility and was not spotted at bowl practice Wednesday, and right tackle Mason Murphy entered the transfer portal.

