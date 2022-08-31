As the month of August drags on and reporters scrutinize what seem like the most important storylines, perhaps there's been an overcomplicated approach to dissecting wide receiver Jordan Addison's assimilation into the USC offense.

This crystalized as he was asked Tuesday about how he and quarterback Caleb Williams have been able to get in sync, especially on deep shots down the field.

"We're both ballplayers so just put the ball up in the air and I'm going to go get it," Addison said plainly.

Maybe it really is that simple -- that a guy who won the prestigious Biletnikoff Award last year as the top pass-catcher in college football, after totaling 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns at Pitt, and a quarterback projected as one of the early favorites for the Heisman Trophy might not have much trouble at all aligning their special skill sets.

With this new USC offense set to be formally unveiled Saturday in the Coliseum as the Trojans open the season against Rice, Addison holds as much individual intrigue as any player on the roster.