Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-22 18:19:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Stephen Carr on his usage: 'The RB rotation is just amazing'

Lei4muk2i96b770ompbx
USC running back Stephen Carr, shown last year in the Pac-12 Championship Game, has made the most of his carries so far this season.
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY sports
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
Publisher

Some became curious Friday night when after rushing for 6 and 50 yards on the first two plays of the game, Stephen Carr received only one more carry until late into the third quarter of USC's win o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}