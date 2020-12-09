TrojanSports - Sting Factor: QB Jake Garcia decommits from USC

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Jake Garcia had been committed to USC since September 2019 but backed off his pledge in recent days.

Originally from California but playing his senior year in Georgia, Garcia said he agreed with the USC coaches that two quarterbacks would be fine in the class. It looked like it would be him and four-star Miller Moss from Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany.

But then the Trojans started showing significant interest in Jaxson Dart, who has had a phenomenal senior season at Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon. While Garcia said he’s not afraid of competing, three quarterbacks in one recruiting class could be seen as excessive.

So here’s the situation: Garcia has backed off his pledge with Miami looking like a frontrunner. Moss remains happily committed. And Dart has not committed with USC, UCLA, Arizona State and others in the running.

If Dart decides to go elsewhere, Garcia’s de-commitment could really hurt USC’s quarterback prospects in 2021. If Dart picks the Trojans during the early signing period, Garcia’s departure might not hurt as dearly.

MORE: Jaxson Dart lays out commitment plan