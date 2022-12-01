Sting of first performance vs. Utah hasn't faded for USC DC Alex Grinch
It was probably the most disappointing game for the USC defense all season, as the Trojans inexplicably had zero -- literally zero -- answers for Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.
Kincaid hauled in 16 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown in that 43-42 Utes win. The athletic 6-foot-4 redshirt senior is a fine player, arguably one of the best at his position in the country, but the fact remains he has only two other 100-yard games in three seasons at Utah (plus 11 catches for 99 yards a couple weeks ago vs. Oregon).
His previous yardage high with the Utes was 107. His overall career best was a 6-catch, 154-yard performance for San Diego in a lopsided loss to Cal Poly way back in 2019.
Yet down the stretch against the Trojans, he was unstoppable. On the Utes' game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, Kincaid hauled in all 4 of his targets for 50 yards. Led by its star tight end, the Utes threw for a season-high 424 yards while totaling 562 total yards.
No. 4-ranked USC (11-1) hasn't lost since that mid-October evening in Salt Lake City, but that defensive breakdown has stuck with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch -- especially as he prepared the Trojans this week for the rematch with the No. 11 Utes (9-3) in the Pac-12 championship game Friday in Las Vegas.
"As a competitor, you are certainly reminded of it. It didn't take playing him again to be reminded about it -- it's a constant that way. Anytime someone has a career game against you, there's a level of embarrassment about it," Grinch said this week. "But you also have to, if a guy scores 40 in a basketball game and you have to go play him again you can't assume he's going to score 40 again. ...
"He made some big-time plays [on] big-time throws, and we didn't do a very good job getting him on the ground. If he makes ... big-time catches and we don't tackle him, I know exactly what's going to happen Friday. It's going to be the same damn thing. .... It's all hands on deck with an opponent like this."
