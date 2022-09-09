It seemed fair to wonder how wide receiver Tahj Washington fit into USC's plans in 2022.

A season ago, he was one of the Trojans' primary targets, even if too often miscast as an outside receiver and downfield target. He finished with 54 catches for 602 yards and a touchdown after transferring in from Memphis.

But then Lincoln Riley and a new staff arrived, bringing in four notable wide receiver transfers in Jordan Addison, Mario Williams, Brenden Rice and Terrell Bynum. Not to mention the other talent, with redshirt freshman Kyron Hudson emerging in the spring, Rivals100 freshman CJ Williams joining the program, five-star freshman Raleek Brown expected to get work in the slot, Kyle Ford and Gary Bryant Jr. back, etc.

So, sure, there were questions about where Washington stood in a much deeper WR unit -- they just weren't questions he considered, he said.

"It's just an opportunity to compete, learn from some of the best, you know, and just a chance to make this team better," Washington said this week, recalling his reaction to all the transfers.

Didn't he take it as a personal challenge, though?

"Of course, I mean, if you've got a competitive spirit you want to compete, and we've got some of the best guys here so it's good competition," he said.

What about any conversations with the new coaches about his role or how he fit into the plans?

"Not really. I know the work I put in," Washington said. "It's just having confidence in yourself and, you know what I'm saying, just praying a lot, just leaving it in God's hands. It's going to take care of itself."

Washington's confidence in his abilities -- and his ability to rise up through a crowded depth chart again -- were validated in Week 1, as he led the Trojans with 65 receiving yards on 4 catches. His 5 targets overall -- he did have a drop on a wide-open pass to the flat -- tied for the team lead with reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison.

Washington had entered the game listed as an "OR" option with Bryant at second-team slot receiver behind Mario Williams, but Riley's play-calling vs. Rice showed he sees real value in the elusive 5-foot-11 redshirt junior's skill set.

Riley also saw what the previous coaching staff seemed to miss -- that Washington is best utilized in the slot on quick passes to get him into open space and let him dance through the defense. Four of his five targets came either behind the line of scrimmage or inside of 10 yards -- the one target in the 10-19-yard range he turned into a 43-yard gain.

Washington was used in those parts of the field last year too, but he was also targeted on 11 routes of more than 20 yards last season while hauling in only 2 receptions on those opportunities, and he played 671 of his 717 offensive snaps out wide, per PFF.

"I'm happy about [my role]. I'm glad I'm being of use, you know, and glad I could help the team in a better way," Washington said.

If there was an area where Washington needed -- and needs -- to improve it's in his consistency catching the ball, as evidenced by another drop last week. But he's embraced the new coaches -- working mostly with inside receivers coach Luke Huard but also some with outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons -- and if the first game is any indication the coaches have embraced him as well.

"[I tried to] just to analyze myself and really critique myself being my best critic, just knowing what I need to clean up, knowing what I need to get better at and just asking for help. You can't be too proud to ask for help and ask what you need to work on," Washington said. "... Just listening to both of those guys, they know what they're talking about it. There's no hesitation. When they say something, I'm going to do it."