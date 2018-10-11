Every year, there are a handful of names that define a college football season.

From Robert Griffin III to Saquon Barkley. A Johnny Manziel or a Lamar Jackson. Generational talents that own entire years of the sport.

When someone talks about that Christian McCaffrey season, every football fan knows exactly what they mean. And as we near the halfway point of this college football season, some of those names for the 2018 campaign are coming into focus -- Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama and Kyler Murray at Oklahoma come to mind.

However, the most impressive of the bunch might just be lining up against the Trojans in the Coliseum on Saturday. That’s right, when all is said and done, don’t be shocked if we look back at this season as the Laviska Shenault year.