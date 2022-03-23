Tajwar's Takeaways from USC Pro Day

USC held its annual Pro Day for NFL scouts Wednesday, with 15 players participating in drills and tests.

The biggest star among the Trojans’ potential draftees did not participate, but wide receiver Drake London was present all the same, with his personal pro day scheduled for April 5. Though he’s the only USC player who seems like a surefire first-round pick, a number of other Trojans will have a shot to be selected in April's NFL draft, most of whom did well for themselves during the day.

Edge rusher Drake Jackson is likely the only USC player besides London with a shot to go in the early rounds, and having recently bulked up to 273 pounds, teams were certainly curious to view his movement skills and explosiveness.

Like Jackson, cornerbacks Chris Steele and Isaac Taylor-Stuart and running back Keaontay Ingram took part in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ind., earlier this month, while for fringe prospects like offensive lineman Jalen McKenzie and linebacker Kana'i Mauga, Pro Day was an especially important showcase in front of the scouts.

The format of the Pro Day made it difficult for the media to get a read on the bench press, jumps, and 3-cone drills, but the 40-yard dashes and short-shuttle drills were available for clear viewing. USC has not released any times or measurements, so all 40 and shuttle times referenced are my hand-times -- take with grain of salt.