Tajwar's Takeaways: Top observations from USC's second preseason scrimmage

Saturday essentially marked the end of fall camp for USC, and the Trojans' second scrimmage in the Coliseum helped reinforce some of the developments and takeaways from the preseason overall.

There are still some questions for the coaching staff to settle on -- how to manage the right tackle spot, what the wide receiver rotation will be, how much did running back Kenan Christon's strong finish to camp help his case for having a role in the backfield? Etc.

But we've learned a lot these last two-plus weeks with the second scrimmage helping to crystallize some of those points.

Here were our main takeaways from Saturday: