Cornerback Jaylin Smith. (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/TrojanSports.com)

USC released its much-anticipated first official depth chart of the season on Thursday evening. While not all notable position battles were formally settled, the depth chart provided some clarity and a few surprises. Head coach Lincoln Riley was asked earlier this week which position battles were the toughest to sort out in the end and he rattled off a number of them. "There was a lot of tough ones. There's several that -- I won't say several, we've got a few that we're certainly going to play multiple people at, see how the game goes. But there's several guys out here we feel have earned the right to go out there and play. We've had some tough decisions," Riley said. "We had tough decisions. We talked about the quarterback battle. I think certainly kind of just divvying up the reps between the running backs -- a lot of those guys have really had productive camps. The receivers are competitive. Certainly, the interior of the O-line has been very competitive. D-line, especially the interior, has been very competitive. "Gosh, I mean honestly, it's kind of hard -- I guess I'm going to get to every position on the team here pretty soon. And that's a good thing. So yeah, we've got a lot of guys at every position that we want to play, that we want to see. Obviously, these guys go compete and I'm sure we'll continue to evaluate throughout the season." Here is the official depth chart for Week 1 and our reactions and thoughts ...

Offense

QB 1. Miller Moss, redshirt junior 2. Jayden Maiava, redshirt sophomore 3. Jake Jensen, redshirt junior LT 1. Elijah Paige, redshirt freshman 2. Micah Banuelos, redshirt freshman LG 1. Emmanuel Pregnon, redshirt senior 2. Gino Quinones, redshirt senior C 1. Jonah Monheim, redshirt senior 2. Kilian O'Connor, junior RG 1. Alani Noa, sophomore OR Amos Talalele, redshirt freshman RT 1. Mason Murphy, redshirt junior 2. Tobias Raymond, redshirt freshman TE 1. Lake McRee, redshirt junior 2. Kade Eldridge, redshirt freshman 3. Walker Lyons, freshman X receiver 1. Kyron Hudson, redshirt junior OR Duce Robinson, sophomore 3. Jaden Richardson, redshirt senior H receiver 1. Zachariah Branch, sophomore 2. Jay Fair, junior Y receiver 1. Makai Lemon, sophomore 2. Josiah Zamora, redshirt junior Z receiver 1. Ja'Kobi Lane, sophomore OR Kyle Ford, redshirt senior 3. Charles Ross, redshirt senior

Biggest surprises: Really, the only surprises are down the depth chart -- Micah Banuelos listed as the second-team left tackle and Walker Lyons edging out Joey Olsen for third-team tight end. Now, to be clear, if Elijah Paige gets hurt, Banuelos is not taking over at left tackle. Mason Murphy would move over there from the right side and Tobias Raymond would probably take over at right tackle. While we saw Banuelos get work at second-team left tackle this camp, it is still a surprise as he always projected as more of a guard or center. There had also been some good buzz for freshman tackle Justin Tauanuu, but the learning curve is always steep for first-year linemen. In the case of Lyons, Lincoln Riley had just made it sound like there would be adjustment period for the highly-touted freshman TE after he missed his senior HS season with a broken leg and then missed last year on a Mormon mission trip before arriving at USC this summer. Key position battle outcome: The only starting job that was still remotely up in the air was at right guard, where it had seemed clear Alani Noa had taken the lead there with Amos Talalele missing significant time this month with an unspecified injury. It would have been a closer battle had Talalele been healthy all month, and it may well continue to be evaluated throughout the season, but we'd expect Noa to get the start Sunday. Seeing wide receiver Duce Robinson listed on the "OR" line doesn't reflect on him or his upside for this season. The coaches love Kyron Hudson as a trusted veteran and he's going to be plenty involved. It's still likely Robinson is more involved.

Defense

DE 1. Anthony Lucas, junior 2. Braylan Shelby, sophomore 3. Solomon Tuliaupupu, redshirt senior DT 1. Gavin Meyer, redshirt senior OR Bear Alexander, junior 3. Jide Abasiri, freshman DT 1. Nate Clifton, redshirt senior 2. Kobe Pepe, redshirt senior OR Elijah Hughes, sophomore DE 1. Jamil Muhammad, redshirt senior 2. Devan Thompkins, redshirt sophomore 3. Sam Greene, redshirt freshman 4. Kameryn Fountain, freshman MIKE LB 1. Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, senior 2. Desman Stephens, freshman OR Raesjon Davis, senior WILL LB 1. Mason Cobb, redshirt senior OR Eric Gentry, senior 3. Elijah Newby, freshman NK 1. Greedy Vance Jr., redshirt senior 2. Prophet Brown, redshirt junior CB 1. Jacobe Covington, redshirt senior 2. John Humphrey, redshirt senior S 1. Akili Arnold, redshirt senior 2. Bryson Shaw, redshirt senior S 1. Kamari Ramsey, redshirt sophomore 2. Zion Branch, redshirt sophomore OR Christian Pierce, sophomore CB 1. Jaylin Smith, senior 2. DeCarlos Nicholson, redshirt senior

