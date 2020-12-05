Taking a closer look at USC's newest 2022 offers this week
USC offered a pair of 2022 wide receivers from the other side of the country this past week in De’Nylon Morrissette (Brookwood HS/Snellville, Ga.) and Isaiah Sategna (Fayetteville HS/Fayetteville, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news