Several high-profile decommitments and an underwhelming summer overall have taken USC from what was once at a top-5 nationally-ranked recruiting class to No. 25 in the Rivals rankings midway through July.

The Trojans hosted 45 prospects for official visits in June, including nine who were already committed to USC and still remain committed. Another, Rivals100 S Hylton Stubbs, visited as a commit but later flipped to Miami (while five-star DT Justus Terry and four-star DE Isaiah Gibson decommitted and didn't take their USC OVs, with Gibson soon flipping to Georgia).

Of the other 35 visitors, USC has so far landed just four commitments from that group, including one Rivals100 prospect in four-star WR Corey Simms, while 13 have since committed elsewhere while three others were already committed to other schools and remain so (for now, at least).

While there are five months to go before signing day, there is reason for concern, obviously. Especially when simply comparing those results to what USC did last year in landing 10 commitments in June.

With that said, let's look back on the list of official visitors from last month and what's transpired ....